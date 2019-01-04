Local High School Teacher Arrested for Sex Acts with Student

Authorities in Wilton Manors have arrested a high school teacher after he was found in an Airbnb with a 14-year-old student.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to the report, acting on a tip from the teen’s sister, authorities went to an Airbnb and found 30-year-old Diego Guzman Carranza and the 14-year-old girl inside.

Authorities said Carranza answered the door without a shirt on. After separating the two and conducting an interview with both of them, police arrested Carranza.

Miami-Dade Public Schools has since released a statement saying regarding the incident saying:

“The allegations against this employee are despicable. The District goes to great lengths to ensure employees are guided by ethical and moral standards, especially where students are concerned. Any action running contrary to the values we promote and practice will be dealt with in the swiftest manner. The process to terminate his employment is already underway.”

Carranza is a biology teacher at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School where the teen goes to school. He has since been ordered to stay away from the school and minors in general, while the investigation continues.