Local Love: Monique McCall

Monique McCall has had quite a year. In 2018, She released her Internationally supported release ”Feel like Florida” which garnered airplay on 42 stations, with follow up remixes by such Number 1 Billboard Club Play Producers: Mr. Mig, Mike Cruz and Austin Leeds who combined have had over 50 #1’s. In addition, she released her new country classic for the holidays “Everyday is Christmas”and is looking towards 2019 with even more momentum as she releases her follow up single, “You Take Me There, produced by Platinum and Grammy Nominated Producer Bryan Todd.

Monique has had a knack for finding the perfect collaborators, and throughout her career has worked with only the best. From Grammy award writer/producer Skidd Mills, to Platinum and Billboard top charting vocalist Joi Cardwell, to Grammy Award winning Producers Rudy Perez and Joel Numa, the path of excellence is always present.

Monique’s talent and personality have lead to other great partnerships in the corporate and philanthropic worlds as well. She has teamed up Bacardi as a brand ambassador, Costa Cruise lines, and Bahamas Paradise as their official theme song “Feel like Florida, as well as the theme to “Cruising with Anita” on 95.9/106.5 fm West Palm/Treasure Coast. She headlined a night at the Cowgirl Up event for Susan G. Komen at the Brushcreek Ranch, and was nominated for her fundraising efforts as “Woman of the Year” for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation.