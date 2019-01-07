Rib Round Up 2019 Artist Of The Week: Local Love

Nikki Lickstein

18-year-old Singer-Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist, Nikki Lickstein, is best known for her sincere and fearless approach to music. Nikki Lickstein’s lyrics- paired with bright, infectious melodies- are sweet, yet purposeful, and serve as a true testament to her fierce individuality. Though young, Nikki’s no stranger to the diligence it takes to be a musician. Discovered at age 15 by the Executive Director of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), Bart Herbison, Nikki has spent the last two years writing under Herbison’s mentorship. As a member of both the Nashville Songwriters Association International and The Recording Academy, Nikki has regularly participated in many of the workshops, development and networking opportunities that these organizations have to offer. As a result, she has had the tremendous privilege of meeting, and always learning from songwriting greats such as legendary songwriter/producer Phil Galdston (Vanessa Williams, Celine Dion, Beyonce, Esperanza Spaulding), Lance Carpenter (Kelsea Ballerini “Love Me Like You Mean It”), and GRAMMY Award-winner and publisher, Liz Rose, perhaps best known for co-writing Taylor Swift’s “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “You Belong With Me,” Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” and Eli Young Band’s “Crazy Girl.”

Maggie Baugh

Multi-instrumentalist, and singer/songwriter, Maggie Baugh is a young, highly energetic, Nashville based county music sensation. At 18 years old, Maggie Baugh has already taken country music by storm. Her latest single, Catch Me can be heard on Radio Disney and the Catch Me official music video can be seen on CMT TV. With 3 albums of original music, you can expect to see more of Maggie Baugh this summer. This year alone (2018) Maggie Baugh has shared the stage and performed with country music legends Terry McBride (McBride and the Ride) and Marty Raybon (Shenandoah) and has shared the bill with Randy Houser, Jake Owen, Juke Combs, Parmalee, Kane Brown, Lanco, David Nail, Runaway June, Jerrod Neiman, Lee Brice, The Cadillac Three, Lanco, Danielle Bradberry and Charles Kelley. In April 2018, Maggie Baugh was invited by Live Nation to perform at Tortuga Music Festival (voted ACM Festival of the Year)

Ryan Montgomery

Emerging singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist, Ryan Montgomery, released his debut single, “Drop a Tailgate”, on June 3rd and his self-titled debut EP on June 29th, 2018. “I’m so excited to share these songs with you all…I chose these 6 songs to include on my debut EP because not only are they some of my favorites, but they are also the types of songs I want to listen to and be identified with artistically.” Born and raised in South Florida, 20 year old Montgomery has been traveling back and forth from Florida to Nashville recording his debut EP at Castle Recording Studios in Nashville, TN with some of Nashville’s top session players. Montgomery’s debut EP featuring 6 songs written exclusively on his own, has a country / pop rock flavor with his debut single “Drop A Tailgate” leading the charge. Fans are calling “Drop a Tailgate” the “Song of the Summer” and are already choosing their favorites from Montgomery’s recently released self-titled EP. “Writing and recording “Drop a Tailgate” has been such a fun experience that has allowed me to express and share some of the things I enjoyed while growing up in South Florida, specifically tailgating with family and good friends before the country concerts at our local amphitheater.”