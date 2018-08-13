Local Man Accused of Beating Girlfriend’s Toddler to Death

Authorities in Miami Beach say a man beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death then lied to police about the incident.

27-year-old Dennys Llopiz reportedly called 911 on Friday telling them that he found his girlfriend’s daughter unresponsive in the bathtub.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, however, upon further examination, doctors reported that they found several internal and external injuries on the child that suggest she suffered from blunt-force trauma hours before her death.

Llopiz then told authorities that he, the child’s mother, and the child went fishing the night before and that sometime during the trip, the child fell on some rocks and hit her head which may have caused the head injury.

The child’s mother told police, however, that they never went fishing and her boyfriend was the only one with the child before she died.

Llopiz also reportedly sent his girlfriend several text messages that same day saying he was upset with the child for painting on a photo of him, though it is unclear if that was the reason for the incident.

Llopiz has since been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

