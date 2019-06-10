Local man accused of shooting his brother over argument about money

Authorities in Deerfield Beach have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed his brother during an argument about money.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 12:30 am at a home on Northwest Third Avenue.

Officials reported that the suspect 35-year-old Kobe Bussie Jr. and his younger brother Brian Anderson were headed home after a night out with a friend when they got into the argument.

Authorities say the two argued in front of Bussie’s home and that’s when Bussie pulled out a gun and shot Anderson. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bussie was later arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the main Broward County jail.