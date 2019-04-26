Local man arrested after refusing to administer CPR to man he shot over argument about dog

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge after he reportedly shot one of his neighbors during an argument about his dog.

The incident occurred on February 5th at the Park Place Apartments.

According to the report, Ian Stefan was arrested Thursday for the murder of 68-year-old Slobodan Jakovljevic after investigators say Stefan shot Jakovljevic after Jakovljevic confronted him about walking his dog around the complex without a leash.

Stefan told investigators that he responded to Jakovljevic, Jakovljevic then lunged at him with his fist closed. That’s when Stefan, ” fearing for his life, shot Jakovljevic once in the chest.

Authorities reported that Stefan then called 911 and told the operator ” I was about to be attacked for not having my dog on a leash by a man I’ve had previous issues with.”

Officials reported that Stefan was instructed to perform CPR on Jakovljevic but he refused to do so.

“He’s completely blooded out and he’s not breathing anymore. I’m sorry,” Stefan told the 911 dispatcher, police said.

When authorities arrived at the scene Jakovljevic was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation authorities arrested Stefan reporting that Stefan’s actions were “imminently dangerous and there is no reasonable explanation for him to have shot and killed Slobodan Jakovljevic over a strictly verbal dispute involving an unleashed dog.”