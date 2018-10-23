Local Man Arrested for Setting Police Cars on Fire

Authorities in Delray Beach have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly used several Molotov cocktails to set multiple police cars on fire.

The incident occurred Friday around 1:00 am at the Seacrest Training Center near NE 22nd Street.

Witnesses reported that while they were taking out their trash, they saw a bald white man wearing a white t-shirt hop the fence of the facility carrying several glass bottles. The man then began throwing the bottles at marked police cars before he hopped the fence onto NE 22nd Street.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect identified as Jarret Maurer in the area where the incident occurred due to witness accounts. At least one witness was also able to positively identify Maurer which resulted in his arrest.

Maurer is now facing several charges including burglary, first-degree arson, property damage and possessing an incendiary device.