Local mother and her twin brothers killed days after attempting to get a restraining order

A West Palm Beach mother and her twin brothers were found dead just eight days after a judge denied the woman a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and would be killer.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 10 p.m. on Cole Street, just north of Belvedere and North Military Trail. Authorities responded to the scene to find 40-year-old Yasnai Moliner Yera and her two twin brothers dead inside of a home while Yera’s boyfriend and the father of her two-year-old son 41-year-old Yuniel Martinez De La Cotera, was standing next to a vehicle in the street.

While several people are blaming the judge for not issuing a restraining order, a local domestic violence advocate spoke to our news partners at CBS12 and explained that even though Yera wrote a letter to the judge explaining that her ex-boyfriend was “emotionally and mentally abusing me,” it was not enough to gain a restraining order.

“She is talking about him taking their money and him taking the car and him threatening to take the house and of course, for a lot of victims, those are immediate emergency type things. But they don’t meet the legal definition of domestic violence. There is nothing in here about whether he has threatened her life, threatened to harm her or that he actually did physically,” said Dr. Mary Cauthen, YWCA Chief Program Officer.

Dr. Cauthen continued saying that under Florida law, a judge can only issue a restraining order if the victim can show they have been physically abused or are receiving threats of physical violence.

While the judge did not immediately issue a restraining order to Yera, she was scheduled for a hearing about the case that was supposed to take place this week.

Yuneil Martinez De La Cotera Leon is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on three counts of first degree murder.