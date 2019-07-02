Local mother arrested after leaving child in vehicle while she attended job fair

A local mother was arrested after she reportedly left her 4-year-old daughter in an air conditioned vehicle for an extended period of time to attend a job fair.

The incident occurred Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the report, 25-year-old Amber Collier left the child in a locked and air conditioned vehicle with a cellphone while she attended the job fair.

“What happened, basically, she went for a job interview and the allegation is she left her child in her vehicle,” Collier’s public defender told Broward County Judge Jackie Powell Tuesday. “But the vehicle was on with the air-conditioning on.”

Judge Powell, however, says he concern was more about the length of time the mother spent inside the job fair while the child was in the vehicle.

“My concern is not that the child would have overheated,” he said. “My concern is, in that period, over an hour, anybody could have gone to that car and taken that child.”

A prosecutor argued that the single mother who also attends college part-time left the child with the phone and instructed the child to call the authorities if she felt like she was in danger.

“She left the 4-year-old a cellphone to contact the police if there was an emergency,” he said, explaining what Collier told police.

Despite the prosecutor’s argument, Judge Powell charged Collier with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm and set her bond at $5,000.

The prosecutor then explained that Collier could not afford that bond because is a struggling single mother who was just trying to get a job while she attends college part-time through a financial aid program.

“Financially, right now, she’s going through a tough time and she wants to work,” he said.

Colliers bond was then reduced to $2,500 but she was ordered not have contact with her child pending the outcome of a family court hearing.