Local Musician Jimmy Buffett Launches Cannabis Brand

South Florida resident and musician Jimmy Buffett is collaborating with a company called Surterra Wellness to launch a new cannabis brand named after his band, Coral Reefer.

The company and Buffett held a kick-off event this weekend at Surterra’s North Palm Beach facility.

Buffett stops by Surterra Wellness for Coral Reefer kickoff – https://t.co/BNNIVN39TS pic.twitter.com/cbQqityPc9 — Buffettnews.com (@buffettnews) April 21, 2019

Buffett says, “It never dawned on me that Coral Reefer would be anything other than a cool name for a tropical band born out of the Key West lifestyle in the mid-70s. But life is supposed to be about having fun and staying healthy enough to enjoy it. I think Coral Reefer will help a lot of folks do that.”

According to a press release, Coral Reefer will initially offer a surfboard-shaped vaporizer named the TideRider, as well as a selection of cannabis concentrates to be used with the vapes.

Dried cannabis along with other, edible products could be introduced later this year.