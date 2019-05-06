Local police investigate social media threat

The Indian River County Sheriffs department has arrested a high school student who reportedly posted a social media threat towards Storm Grove Middle school in Vero Beach.

The threat was posted on the Snapchat app showing a picture of guns with the message “Ready for school Monday.”

The message was then shared on a community Facebook page to create awareness of the possible situation.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, as authorities are still actively investigating, however, they did report that the school was placed on lock down and that the student who made the threat has been apprehended.