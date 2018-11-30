Local Police Officer Arrested After Allegations of Theft

The West Palm Beach Police Department has arrested a police officer after an internal investigation found evidence that the officer may have stolen money from a person she arrested.

The incident occurred on October 7th when Officer Nicole Palladino was dispatched to Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and I-95 on a report that a driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and that the vehicle was obstructing traffic.

Officer Palladino reported that when she arrived, the victim, Timothy Saintil, was still asleep at the wheel and she had to wake him up by knocking on the window.

When Saintil rolled down the window, officer Palladino said she spelled marijuana which prompted a search of the vehicle. During the search, the officer reported that she also found what was suspected as a clear plastic baggie of marijuana, a prescription bottle containing suspected ecstasy pills, suspected heroin, and a loaded handgun.

During the arrested Officers Perry LaFrance and Austin Haberkorn arrived to assist in the search. According to the report, Officer LaFrance patted Saintil down and handed officer Palladino several hundred and one dollar bills found in the victim’s pockets. Officer Palladino counted out the money in front of her body cam and then transported Saintil to the Palm Beach County jail.

At the jail, Saintil noticed that officer Saintil wrote that he only had $48 dollars in his possession at the time of the arrest, and according to the police report, “became very vocal.”

Due to the continued complaint, an investigation was opened into the allegations. Authorities searched Palladio’s vehicle and found that she was concealing $1003 in her planner as well as seven ecstasy tablets. The investigation also found that Palladino turned off her body cam when she began to count the money turned over to her and only turned it back on to count out the $48 she reported the victim had.

Palladino was arrested after turning herself in Thursday night after officers obtained a warrant for her arrest. The officer has been charged with official misconduct, grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

The police department has since released a statement on the arrest:

“The West Palm Beach Police Department holds its employees to the highest professional standards. We never take the public’s trust for granted. Hence, when we learned of the potential breach of public trust, it was immediately investigated, determined to be criminal in nature, and criminal charges were filed against Palladino.”