Local police officer suspended after DUI arrest

A Delray Beach Police Officer has been placed on suspension without pay after he was suspected of driving under the influence.

41-year-old Marques Adrian Brown was taken into custody Sunday after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle on North Ocean Boulevard.

The woman called authorities saying that a man driving a Tesla crashed into her vehicle.

Responding officers reported that the man driving the vehicle, later identified as Brown, smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and swayed.

Officers also reported that they were able to conduct some field sobriety test, however, Brown refused to take a breathalyzer test.

According to the Delray Beach Police department, Brown who has been with the department since 2008, will remain on suspension pending the results of the FHP criminal investigation and internal affairs investigation.