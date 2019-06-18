Local psychiatrist arrested for providing meth to patients

Investigators in Miami have arrested a psychiatrist who was reportedly providing meth to some of his patients.

36-year-old Dr. Jacob McClean of Pembroke Pines was arrested Friday after undercover agents were reportedly able to purchase “very large qualities of methamphetamine ” from the doctor during their investigation into the allegations.

Speaking about the arrest, DEA spokeswoman Anne-Judith Lambert told reporters at Local 10 that Dr. McClean was not operating under the usual standard for doctors:

“Doctors are not supposed to prescribe methamphetamine under any circumstances (to) patients,” Lambert said. “It’s not done under a normal course of action. This doctor was doing that and he shouldn’t have been doing it.”

Mclean also reportedly wrote other prescriptions to patients that were not medically necessary.

The 36-year-old doctor surrendered his medical license in March before his arrest on Friday.

He appeared in court Monday where he requested a public defender for his case.

His next court date is scheduled for Friday. He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.