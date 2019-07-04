Local Publix Sells Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket

Check those tickets!

A Publix in Royal Palm Beach sold a Fantasy 5 ticket that won big in Wednesday’s drawing.

According to lottery officials, the lucky ticket was sold at the store located at 11977 Southern Boulevard. It was one of two tickets that matched the winning numbers of 06-17-22-24-28.

The top prize was $103,083.06.

Officials said the other winning ticket was sold at a Tampa convenience store.

A Mr. Mart store, also in Royal Palm Beach, sold a Fantasy 5 ticket that won more than $203,000 in a drawing last April.

Good luck!