WPLG is reporting that long-time news anchor and report Todd Tongen was found dead in his home Monday.

According to the report, Tongen’s wife was out of town and could not get in touch with him. She then sent a friend to check up on him and when the friend could not get in touch with him either, they called the police.

When authorities arrived, they found dead inside of the home. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Todd was 56-years-old.