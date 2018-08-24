The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a substitute teacher with the Broward County School board after it was reported that he was having a sexual relationship with a middle school student.

30-year-old Vernell Hicks was arrested Thursday at Pompano Beach Middle School where he most recently worked as a suspension coach.

According to the report, the mother of the now 15-year-old victim found the explicit Facebook messages between her son and Hicks and contacted police.

The teen told authorities that his relationship with Hicks began after they met at Crystal Lakes Middle school where Hicks worked as a substitute teacher and continued from there. He reported that he and Hicks would coordinate times where he could pick him up from his house and drive him to a commercial warehouse area where they would have sexual encounters.

Investigators say the messages between Hicks and the teen went back as far as June of 2017 and that the relationship would have likely continued if they had not stepped in.

Hicks is now facing several charges including three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Authorities also believe there may be other victims as Hick is also is affiliated with a church in Pompano Beach and is the founder and artistic director of a children’s dance program called The Dream Project Arts Academy.

The Broward Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who believes they have information about Hicks to contact Detective Arroyo at 954-321-4200. You can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477).

The post Local Substitute Teacher Accused of having Sexual Relationship with Student appeared first on 850 WFTL.