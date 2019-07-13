Local tennis star Coco Gauff back home in Soflo

Young tennis player Coco Gauff has come back to south Florida a household name after her impressive Wimbledon performance.

She lost in the 16th round at Wimbledon against number seven seed, Simona Halep.

But not before making jaws drop with her historic win against five-time champion Venus Williams, in the first round.

The 15-year-old says she has one more tournament to play in before she competes at the US Open.

In the meantime, she plans to rest and spend time with the family who stayed back home watching at the family restaurant in Delray Beach.

