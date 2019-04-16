Local woman shoots husband during fight over taxes

A Lake Worth woman has been arrested after she admitted to authorities that she shot her husband during a fight about their taxes.

The incident occurred Monday at her home on Hunting Trail in unincorporated Lake Worth.

According to the report, the husband came to the home to finalize their tax paperwork when he and his wife, 55-year-old Lisa Shannon, got into an argument. Shannon told authorities that she asked her husband to leave the home, but he refused to do so. That’s when she “snapped” and shot him several times before calling the police.

When authorities arrive, the husband told the first responding officer “she shot me, we going through a divorce and she shot me.”

The husband has been taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Shannon was taken into police custody and faces charges of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.