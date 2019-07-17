Local woman shot several times in vehicle then left dead on side of road

Officials in Pompano Beach are currently investigating the murder of a woman who was shot several times while inside of a vehicle and then left on the side of the road for dead.

The incident occurred Friday around 7:30 pm along Northwest 18th Drive.

Witnesses say the victim, later identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Fair, was in the front passenger seat of a Cadillac Escalade when someone inside the vehicle shot her several times.

Fair then either jumped or was pushed out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then drove away, leaving Fair on the side of the road.

Officials say it is unclear if Fair was alive or dead when she was left in the roadway.

Fair was taken to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance from a nearby store captured Fair’s body falling out of the vehicle and the driver fleeing the scene.

Authorities have since recovered a 2004 Beige Escalade that they believe may have been the vehicle seen on surveillance, however, as they continue to investigate the incident, they ask for anyone who believes they have information about Fair’s death to contact them at Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.