LoCash To Play At Dolphins Vs. Bills Game On ‘2018 Pepsi Tailgate Tour’

LoCash is bringing their tailgate party to Miami!

The country duo are currently on their 2018 Pepsi Tailgate Tour playing at college and NFL games through the fall.

The guys will perform at the Dolphins Vs. Bills game on Dec. 2nd @ Hard Rock Stadium.

