LoCash To Play At Dolphins Vs. Bills Game On ‘2018 Pepsi Tailgate Tour’

LoCash is bringing their tailgate party to Miami!

The country duo are currently on their 2018 Pepsi Tailgate Tour playing at college and NFL games through the fall.

We are proud to be kicking off the Pepsi Tailgate Tour at AT&T Stadium TODAY at 3pm before the TCU vs Ohio State game! 🏈 #WeArePepsi #PepsiTailgateTour @attstadium @tcufootball @ohiostatefb pic.twitter.com/ibyHWBJPr6 — LOCASH (@LOCASHmusic) September 15, 2018

The guys will perform at the Dolphins Vs. Bills game on Dec. 2nd @ Hard Rock Stadium.