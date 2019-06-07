Lone Wolf Arrested In Alleged Times Square Plot

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force says it has stopped an apparent plot to carry out an attack on New York’s Times Square.

Officers arrested a suspect Thursday after the FBI Terrorism Task Force learned he was reportedly asking about buying an explosive device.

It was initially reported that he was after grenades but law enforcement sources now tell NBC News they believe he wanted a suicide bomb vest.

Law enforcement hasn’t released any identifying information about the man except to say he was a lone wolf.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Brooklyn today.