Look! Costco Selling 3 Pound Lobster Claws

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Talk about lobster claws!! Someone seems to be finding good lobster in Maine! This claw was seen in California, but people have been finding them in multiple Costco’s! Do you think you would be able to catch this if you came across it?

