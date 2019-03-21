Look! Costco Selling 3 Pound Lobster Claws

Talk about lobster claws!! Someone seems to be finding good lobster in Maine! This claw was seen in California, but people have been finding them in multiple Costco’s! Do you think you would be able to catch this if you came across it?
View this post on Instagram
Ginormous “3 lb” LOBSTER CLAW !!!… Have you EVER ?!… This thing is unreal ! I mean, come on. I’ve seen a few big claws at Costco before, but this one’s crazy ! We just had to get it. It might be 1/2 it’s weight in shell, but worth it already. The family’s had their fun photo ops, now it’s going on the grill. I can’t promise an inside pic, they’re too anxious to eat this monster. I hope we have enough butter ?!… (check stories) . . . #lobster #lobsterclaw #shellfish #seafood #gobigorgohome #foodfinds #lobsters #butter #familydinner