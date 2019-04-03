Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor

Lori Lightfoot is claiming victory in the race to be Chicago’s next mayor.

Lightfoot makes history as Chicago’s first African-American woman and first openly gay mayor in the windy city’s history.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Lightfoot said voters did more than make history by electing her, they created a movement for change.

The former federal prosecutor and president of the Chicago Police Board promised to put the interests of everyday people ahead of those of the powerful.

In comments directed toward Washington, DC, Lightfoot said the city will protect its immigrant population and that Chicago will be always be a place where immigrants are welcome.

Lightfoot defeated Toni Preckwinkle, but she said now that the race is over she knows that they can come together to work towards helping the city they both love. Preckwinkle is the current Cook County Board president.

Locally, newly elected, in-coming West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will be sworn in tomorrow. Outgoing mayor Jeri Muoio was term limited and leaves office after 8 years.

