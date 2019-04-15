Lori Loughlin to Plead Not Guilty, Unlike Felicity Huffman

Unlike Felicity Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will plead “not guilty” to charges stemming from a massive college cheating scandal.

According to a document filed today in Boston federal court, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will plead not guilty on federal fraud and money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, Huffman and 13 wealthy parents, and one coach plead guilty to using bribery and other forms of fraud as part of the college admissions scandal,

Huffman, who took a plea deal, and Loughlin, who is fighting the charges, seem to have two very different public relations strategies.

Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star, pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a fake charity associated with Rick Singer to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, the complaint says.

She faces up to 20 years in prison. In exchange for Huffman’s plea, federal prosecutors will recommend incarceration at the “low end” of the sentencing range, a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release. They will not bring further charges.

A federal judge will have the final say on the outcome for Huffman and the other defendants.

Loughlin and Giannulli also waived their right to appear in federal court for an arraignment.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are accused of paying $500-grand in bribes to get her kids into USC and they face hefty fines and prison time.