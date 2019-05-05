Los Angeles Renamed A Street After Former President Obama

Los Angeles has renamed a stretch of road after former President Barack Obama. The street replaced Rodeo Road, a 3 ½-mile street that runs across the city’s historic, mostly black neighborhood.

The city said the location is important because the former President had his first campaign rally in Los Angeles on February 20, 2007 at Rancho Cienega Park. The street also intersects with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and establishes a “presidential row” that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.

The name change followed a proposal by City Council President Herb Wesson, and a 15-0 vote by the L.A. City Council in August 2018.