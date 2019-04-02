Luke Bryan, Aldean and MLB Player Adam LaRoche Open Chophouse

The trio announced they will be opening a new restaurant in Nashville called E3 Chophouse. The Chophouse will be owned by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and MLB player Adam LaRoche. The restaurant will carry all natural beef that comes directly from LaRoche’s ranch in Kansas. They are proud to have hormone-free, steroid-free and antibiotic-free E3 Black Angus cattle.

The restaurant will be 13,000-square-feet, consisting of three floors, private rooms and a rooftop bar. It will be located at 1628 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212.

Of course every nice restaurant comes with a nice price tag, meaning steaks start at about $48 bucks and the cheapest dish will run you about $35! The bar menu seems like it will be a hit with Lobster Mac and Cheese, Ribeye French Dip or even a burger.

Visiting Nashville sometime soon? Well, the restaurant is set to open in the fall of this year!