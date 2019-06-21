Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Add a Four Legged Friend To The Family!

View this post on Instagram

❤️NASHVILLE❤️ Meet Kimmie and her foster parents! The poor girl was being kept in a little cage with her previous owner so Luke and Caroline decided to take her in. She is super sweet and has been great with the dogs and kiddos! Kimmie is ready for her forever home- head on over to @proverbs1210animalrescue to get more information and fill out your adoption application! #nashville #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop