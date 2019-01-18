Luke Bryan Announces Tour

The Sunset Repeat Tour has been announced and it will feature Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Jon Langston! The Trio will play all across the United States kicking off May 31st in Philly! Schedule is up and here are some of the tour dates! No FL dates so far, so fingers are crossed! You can find the full schedule on Luke Bryan’s website!
May 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
June 1 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 6 — Hershey, Pa. @HersheyPark Stadium
June 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @Keybank Pavilion
June 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio @Riverbend Music Center
June 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 11 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 19 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 20 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 21 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood