Luke Bryan Announces Tour

The Sunset Repeat Tour has been announced and it will feature Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and Jon Langston! The Trio will play all across the United States kicking off May 31st in Philly! Schedule is up and here are some of the tour dates! No FL dates so far, so fingers are crossed! You can find the full schedule on Luke Bryan’s website!

May 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 1 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Hershey, Pa. @HersheyPark Stadium

June 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @Keybank Pavilion

June 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio @Riverbend Music Center

June 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 11 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 13 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 20 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 21 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood