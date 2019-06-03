Luke Combs Makes Billboard Magazine Cover!

View this post on Instagram

Being on the cover of @billboard kind of personifies the “you’ve made it” thing. Two years ago, I did a segment called “You Should Know” for Billboard and that was pretty crazy to be a part of; my mom was pretty happy with that, so I’m sure she will be pretty thrilled to pick up a copy that has me on the front of it. Thank you for this honor, Billboard. Full article available at billboard.com (link in bio).