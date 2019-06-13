Luke Combs to Grand Ole Opry!

So exciting, and so many happy tears! Congratulations to Luke, well deserved!
This is the absolute feather in my cap for me as far as career goals. It is the absolute No. 1 thing for me. It cannot be surpassed. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I made my debut. It’s such a storied thing. I was like, “I will do whatever it takes to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.” I just can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real. When I saw Craig Morgan, Chris Janson and John Conlee walk out, I thought, “This is how they invite people to become a member, but I don’t deserve that yet.” I believed them when they said they were coming out to sing with me. You just never think this is going to happen. When they asked, I literally couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know what to say. There’s nothing to say but yes, and I didn’t even say yes. I just cried the whole time. Let me go on the record and say, “Yes.” I don't know what else to say to the Grand Ole @opry except "thank you." I’m so humbled by this opportunity. #Opry