Machine recount ordered in 3 FL races

As the controversy with the results of the Midterm elections continues the sunshine state is gearing up for recounts ordered in 3 Florida races.
Saturday afternoon, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered the canvassing boards responsible for canvassing the races for Senate, Governor, and Commissioner of Agriculture to conduct a machine recount of the votes cast.
“Here are the times the Supervisor of Elections Office plans to start the recount:”
“Palm Beach County – 2pm Saturday
Martin County – 8:30 a.m. Monday
St. Lucie County – 8 a.m. Sunday
Indian River County – 8 a.m. Sunday
Okeechobee County – 8 a.m. Tuesday”