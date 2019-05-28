MacKenzie Bezos pledges to give at least half of her fortune to charity

MacKenzie Bezos, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has promised to give at least half of her fortune to charity, just months after finalizing her divorce from the world’s richest man.

Bezos, whose fortune is now worth an estimated $36.6 billion, signed the Giving Pledge, which encourages the world’s wealthiest people to dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

The initiative was launched by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010 and has so far attracted the support of 204 individuals and families.

MacKenzie Bezos wrote in a letter announcing the move that “I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.”

The Amazon CEO praised his former wife’s decision via Twitter.