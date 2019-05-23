Major Fire Rips Through Habitat for Humanity in Riviera Beach

A major fire erupted at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Riviera Beach Thursday morning, according to the organization’s CEO Bernie Godek.

Godek said he received a call around 2 a.m. with the news.

The fire, and water used to put it out, damaged merchandise the organization sells out of that building.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

“It’s heart breaking, is what it is. A lot of people donate to us so we can help families here in the community and to have a set back like this is, it’s hard to take,” Godek told CBS12

There are two other Restores in the county where the public is encouraged to drop off items for donation at those locations: one in and another in .