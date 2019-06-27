Man Accused of Assaulting Child in Broward Could Be in PBC

Authorities need your help to locate a 36-year-old man who is on the run after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in Coral Springs.

They believe he could be hiding in Palm Beach County.

Coral Springs Police charged Andres Tomas-Juan Florentin with four counts of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment following his February 28 arrest. His bond amount was lowered, and he was placed on an ankle monitor pending trial.

On June 12, Florentin cut off his ankle monitor and went disappeared. Police say he could be hiding in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade counties.

Andres Florentin was arrested in CS for the sexual assault of a minor child on 2/28/19. On 6/12, he cut off his ankle monitor and absconded. He may be hiding in the tri-county area. If you have info, please call CSPD at (954) 346-1300. Learn more: https://t.co/MQgMR3gliW pic.twitter.com/pIxTGNb3Cs — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) June 27, 2019

Florentin may also be headed to his native country, Guatemala, in order to avoid prosecution. Officials say he is known to cross the southern U.S. border.

Anyone who sees Florentin is advised not to approach him due to his violent nature, but to call the nearest law enforcement agency.

Those with information on his whereabouts are also asked to call Detective Mitter of the Coral Springs Police Department Special Victims Unit at (954) 346-1300.