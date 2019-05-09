Man accused of impregnating girl under the age of 12 in Florida

A 55-year-old man was arrested after allegedly having sexual activity with a girl in Florida under the age of 12 and impregnating her.

David Cox is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 12 by a family member or custodial authority.

An investigation into the sexual abuse began last November after Florida officials contacted authorities in South Carolina.

Police say Cox abused the young girl while vacationing in Olive Springs, Florida.

The child became pregnant shortly after the reported abuse.

In January, DNA samples proving Cox to be a parental match were taken from the baby after the young girl gave birth.

Cox was jailed in South Carolina on April 4 in until he was extradited to Florida on April 14.

He is now being held in Florida on $1 million bond.