Man accused of molesting young girl at South FL summer camp

A man who worked as a camp counselor for Camp Live Oak in Fort Lauderdale was arrested on one charge of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, Monday.

Christopher Lawrence Falzone is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl who attended the local summer camp, on multiple occasions.

The young girl’s mother reached out to Fort Lauderdale police on Aug. 3, prompting an investigation.

The mother told police she heard her daughter on the phone with what appeared to be an older man as well as found conversations between Falzone and her daughter via Facebook messenger, according to the arrest report.

The child reportedly broke down in tears and confirmed to police that Falzone had touched her inappropriately about 15 times.

Following his arrest, it was revealed that the 35-year-old worked as a substitute teacher for the Broward County Public Schools district for five years and currently works at the Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City as an elementary school teacher.

Falzone is being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bond.

