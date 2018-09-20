Man accused of threatening to rape & kill Taylor Swift faces federal charges

Wednesday, the man accused of sending threatening letters to superstar Taylor Swift was indicted on federal charges.

Swift was granted a restraining order against the crazed fan, Eric Swarbrick, 26, of Texas.

Swarbrick reportedly wrote the star multiple letters addressed to Big Machine Label Group in Nashville, Tennessee threatening to rape and kill her.

Additionally, Swarbrick has boasted that no one can stop him from ending the singer’s life even claiming to have been in the BMR offices, according to investigators.

Swarbrick was charged with interstate stalking and sending interstate communications with the intent to threaten, Wednesday.

“Too often, we have seen the consequences of ignoring signs of escalating violent behavior by some individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran. “The attention given to this matter by our law enforcement partners and the resulting federal charges we have brought should serve to prevent a future tragic event.”

Swarbrick is currently incarcerated in a Texas jail and will be transferred to middle Tennessee at a later date.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

