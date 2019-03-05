Man admits to sex with 13-year-old transported by his grandma, mom

A Missouri man has been convicted of sex crimes involving a 13-year-old Alabama girl who was transported from the state to Missouri by his mother and grandmother.

On Monday, 22-year-old Michael James Collins was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole.

Collins who was already a registered sex offender at the time met the girl in July of 2017 on an online dating site, according to police.

He was on probation for a previous conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.

In November, he confessed to paying his grandmother $400 to bring the girl from Alabama to Missouri.

Collins mother and grandmother crossed state lines to pick the young girl up together.

Collins says he had sex with the girl in a van while the women were taking him to and from work and his probation office.

It is unclear at this time whether Collins mother and grandmother will face charges.