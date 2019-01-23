Man allegedly threatens to go on killing spree because he is a virgin

A man in Utah was arrested after he was accused of making threats to go on a killing spree targeting women because he didn’t have a girlfriend and was still a virgin.

Documents obtained by Fox13 Utah say police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Wayne Cleary after he made a Facebook status that he was going to “kill as many girls as I see.”

“All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I’m 27 years old and I’ve never had a girlfriend before and I’m still a virgin, this is why I’m planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I’m ready to die and all the girls they turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see,” Cleary wrote.

He also wrote, “There’s nothing more dangerous than a man ready to die,” according to the documents.

Detectives, with the help of the FBI, were able to track Cleary’s phone using his IP address.

They found the suspect at a Utah McDonald’s where they placed him under arrest for one count of threat of terrorism, a first-degree felony and violation of probation.

Cleary was reportedly on probation following a conviction in January 2018 for talking and making a repeated communication of domestic violence.