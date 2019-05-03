Man and woman arrested after having sex in front of a police station

A man and a woman have been arrested after they were allegedly caught having sex in front of a police station.

The incident occurred Tuesday near the Key West Police Station.

According to the report, authorities received a tip about the couple from a passerby who reportedly told them that the couple seemed ready to fornicate.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the couple, identified as Gary Hill and Crystal Frances ” in the act.”

Authorities say Hill was found with his shorts around his ankles while Frances was wearing neither pants or underwear.

When authorities asked what the pair where doing, Hill replied “It was a Key West moment.”

The officer then asked the pair to put back on their clothes. While Hill promptly began getting dressed, Frances refused to do so, which led authorities to believe that she may have been intoxicated.

Officials also found a bottle of vodka near the couple.

Hill was arrested and charged with Lewd & Lascivious Indecent Exposure and having sex in public. Frances was initially taken to the hospital but once she is released, a warrant is expected to be issued for her arrest.