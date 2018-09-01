Man arrested after bringing loaded-gun to Palm Beach Lakes High School football game

A suburban West Palm Beach man was placed under arrest after police say he tried to bring a loaded handgun into a high school football game Thursday evening.

The arrest comes just two weeks after a shooting at a football game at a nearby high school.

School police say they caught 36-year-old Joshua Bland trying to enter the Palm Beach Lakes High School football stadium with a loaded Glock 9mm.

Additionally, police said Bland had a concealed weapons permit, his gun was loaded with six rounds of ammo, and he had another magazine containing nine extra rounds with him meaning 15 bullets were in the loaded gun.

Bland who alleges he forgot about the illegality of situation, was caught after police stepped up security at high school football games due to the recent shooting at Palm Beach Central High.

