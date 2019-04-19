Man arrested after throwing an iguana at a restaurant manager

Officials in Ohio say they have arrested a man who reportedly walked into a restaurant and threw an iguana at the manager after starting an altercation.

The incident occurred Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant in Painesville.

According to the report, 49-year-old Arnold Teeter walked into the restaurant and then laid down at one of the booths. He then threw a menu at one of the waitresses, who then got the manager.

As the manager attempted to speak with Teeter, Teeter then reportedly pulled a turquoise iguana from under his shirt, swung it around, and then flung it at the manager.

Authorities did not say what caused the attack, however, they did report that Teether was arrested and is now facing several charges including animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The iguana was said to have survived the incident with a fractured leg.