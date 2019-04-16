Man arrested for beating his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child

Officials in Oklahoma have arrested a man who reportedly beat his pregnant girlfriend within inches of her life and caused the death of their unborn child.

The incident occurred Monday at an apartment in Tulsa.

According to the report, officials received a phone call from a woman who claimed her son later identified as Colby Wilson, told her he wanted to commit suicide.

When officials arrived at the apartment, they found a pregnant woman laying unconscious on the floor with another woman attempting to give her CPR. They also noted a man covered in blood with a fresh cut, and other injuries on his knuckles.

Officials later found out that the pregnant woman was Wilson’s girlfriend and the woman attempting CPR was Wilson’s mother.

Wilson’s mother told authorities that she received a phone call from Wilson stating that he was hurt and he was thinking of committing suicide so she called authorities and rushed over to the apartment to find both Wilson and his girlfriend unconscious.

Wilson’s mother also told authorities that the couple had a history of domestic violence including an incident where Wilson spent time in jail in 2016, however, she refused to answer any other questions unless her lawyer was present.

Wilson’s girlfriend was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where authorities reported that she has bleeding on her brain, facial fractures, bi-lateral collapsed lungs, as well as multiple cuts and contusions over her body. Authorities also reported that they do not expect her to survive. The baby, which was due in July, did not survive.

Wilson is now facing several charges, including first degree murder and assault with intent to kill.