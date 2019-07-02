Man arrested for threatening to blow up Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Tampa police arrested a man who reportedly threatened to blow up the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Cramer, 32, is charged with Threatening to Discharge Destructive Device.

On June 23 around 9 a.m., the suspect called Tampa Police and said he was upset with HCSO and, that he was out of town but planned on blowing up an HSCO annex office located in Ybor City when he returned.

Cramer was arrested at his home by The Tampa Police Department on Tuesday.

Police say an investigation into the matter is ongoing but did not release further details.

This story is developing.