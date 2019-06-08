Man arrested in cold case murder of Fort Myers mother

Saturday, police arrested a man in connection with a 2016 cold case murder of a Port St. Lucie mother of two.

Earl Antonio Joiner was taken into custody in Polk County just after 10:30 a.m.

He is expected to be extradited to Lee County within the next few days.

The victim, 26-year-old Heyzel Obando, was found dead in her Crestwood Avenue apartment on Valentine’s Day three years ago.

The suspect was her boyfriend at the time and is the father of her two children.

Joiner initially reported finding Obando shot to death after her family said they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

It is unclear what evidence led to Joiner’s arrest.

This story is developing.