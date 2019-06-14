Man attacks pregnant woman in Coral Springs

The Coral Springs Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a man who reportedly attacked a pregnant woman in front of two children.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at home in Coral Springs.

When authorities arrived to the home, they found a pregnant woman in pain and 27-year-old Oshane Saunders putting his things into a suitcase. When they asked what happened, officials were told that Saunders’ grabbed the pregnant woman by the neck, pushed her against the wall, and then threw her on a bed. At that point, the woman then attempted to grab their 6-year-old son and leave, however, Saunders’ reportedly pulled the child from her arms and then threw her on the ground in the living room in front of her 12-year-old niece.

Officers reported that they noticed scratches on the woman’s face, neck, and collarbone. The woman’s 12-year-old niece also told authorities that she was scared of Saunders.

Saunders was then arrested and taken to Coral Springs Police Department station for processing. He was then released to the Broward Sheriff’s Office on a pending warrant for driving with a suspended license.

Saunders faces charges of aggravated battery and tampering.