Man Attempts to Kidnap 8-Year-old at Florida Airport

A man has been arrested after he reportedly attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old while at the airport.

The incident occurred Saturday at the Orlando International Airport.

Witnesses say the child began screaming when 49-year-old Alfredo Sanchez put his arm around her waist. Sanchez reportedly yelled “This is my girl,” despite that bystanders sprang into action.

Two people worked to pin Sanchez to the ground until police arrived to take him into custody.

According to the report, the child was not physically injured, but was “obviously traumatized mentally” due to the incident.

Sanchez was taking to the Orange County jail where he has been charged with attempted kidnapping. His bail has been set at $20,000.

