Man barricades himself inside apartment after killing ex-wife

Officials in Plantation, Florida have arrested a 51-year-old man after he reportedly killed his ex-wife and then barricaded himself inside of their apartment.

The incident occurred early Saturday on the 8700 block of Northwest Fourth Court.

Authorities say Brandon Ngo shot his wife in their apartment and then refused to come out of the apartment or allow authorities inside for several hours.

Eventually Ngo was taken to Broward County’s main jail where he is ordered to remain without bond as of Sunday.

A friend of the victim told new sources that the victim’s name is Jade Nguyen and that the couple just finalized their divorce Tuesday.

They plan to have a memorial service for Nguyen Monday at Contour Day Spa in Plantation. The service will begin at 6:00 pm.

Ngo faces a charge of first-degree murder.