Man charged in West Palm Beach shooting that left 3 dead

A man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that left in three people dead in West Palm Beach.
Yuniel Martinez De La Cotera is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
The shooting occurred Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. on Cole Street, just north of Belvedere and North Military Trail.
PBSO deputies located the 41-year-old standing next to a nearby car in the road and arrested him shortly after the shooting.
He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.
Police have not established a motive or identified the victims at this time.