Man charged in West Palm Beach shooting that left 3 dead

A man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that left in three people dead in West Palm Beach.

Yuniel Martinez De La Cotera is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. on Cole Street, just north of Belvedere and North Military Trail.

PBSO deputies located the 41-year-old standing next to a nearby car in the road and arrested him shortly after the shooting.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Police have not established a motive or identified the victims at this time.